The new Wise Elementary Road will open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to the Chapel Hill ISD Operations Department.
The new road, approved by Chapel Hill ISD School Board, will bring changes to the drop-off and pick-up system for staff, parents, family, and community members.
Read the full story from our news partners at CBS19.
In 2020, a traffic study was conducted by an engineering firm which reported traffic issues. Soon after, the Operations Department proposed the plan to the CHISD School Board.