A local sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty last month will be honored during a special ceremony at his former high school on Friday night.
Chapel Hill ISD will honor the 2011 graduate before the football team's opening game Friday night.
Community members are invited to come and remember the deputy who made an impact on his fellow law enforcement officers. First responders and military officials in uniform will receive a free ticket.
At 7 p.m. officials will be called to join the football team on the sidelines. In order to ensure proper accommodations, officials will be required to RSVP by calling 903-566-2441, according to Chapel Hill ISD.
The dedication to Bustos will begin at 7:10 p.m. with a special announcement, a student-led prayer, and a moment of silence. Then an announcement will be made informing attendees of the Smith County’s bracelet fundraiser benefiting the Bustos Family.
The district is inviting the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, City of Tyler Fire and Police, Chapel Hill Fire Department, CHISD Police Department, Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department, EMTs, and any military officials to join in support of Bustos.
Family and friends joining officials will need to purchase a ticket from the Chapel Hill ISD Athletics Department at the gate or online by visiting www.bit.ly/rememberingbustos.
Attendees can park at the high school parking lot, 13172 State Highway 64 East, Tyler.
Countless people across the nation have sent messages of support and comfort toward the Bustos family.
Ruby Richardson was Bustos’ counselor his last two years at Chapel Hill High School.
Richardson said Bustos had dreamed of being in law enforcement, and it had been a goal of his for years. She said she’s not sure how many people he told that to in high school, but as his counselor, she was always nagging him about what he wanted to do with his life, and his answer was always law enforcement.
“He was very driven, loved to please others and make them smile,” she said. “He loved Jesus and he loved his family.”
Richardson said when she knew him, he was a big kid who was a gentle giant. She recalls him as funny and constantly smiling.
“He loved to make people laugh and cared about the people around him,” she said.