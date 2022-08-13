It was a colorful morning in Chapel Hill on Saturday as the district hosted its inaugural Bulldog Dash and Color Fun Run. The event, hosted by the Chapel Hill ISD Education Foundation, took place at Bulldog Stadium, benefitting Chapel Hill teachers.
The event began with a warm-up led by Chapel Hill Superintendent Lamond Dean while the Chapel Hill band played. Following the warm-up, children 10 and under were invited to participate in the Bulldog Dash, a 0.2 mile run around the track.
After a short break, all participants lined up to start the Color Fun Run, a 1.86 mile course for running or walking around the high school and junior high while being sprayed with various colors.
Chapel Hill ISD Education Foundation Executive Director and Chapel ISD Communication Director Belen Casillas said the event is meant to help teachers obtain classroom grants.
“The race benefits the Foundation, and all proceeds directly fund classroom grants for Chapel Hill ISD teachers,” Casillas said. “It is a fun way to try and give back to our teachers and district.”
Toni Tadlock with Country Meat Market said the company has teamed up with the school’s barbecue team and was on hand as a sponsor providing links to runners.
“We are serving as a sponsor in donation of links for runners; we are also showing our support with the school since we are partnering with their new barbecue team and their culinary department with providing the meat for their competitions and training lessons and concessions for home games,” Tadlock said.
“This helps spread the word to the community about our business and what we offer and how we are collectively working with the schools to provide excellent products to their events and providing learning opportunities with the kids,” she said.
Tadlock said the event was a great way to show support and get ready for the new school year.
“It helps get the community involved to support the local school districts with funding,” she said. “It is also creating excitement for the new school year and all proceeds going to the schools for funding”
Participants were treated to a Color Fun Run Bag which included a -shirt, water bottle, and coupons and giveaways from sponsors and community businesses.
Kona Ice was also on hand for the colorful event.