A Chapel Hill ISD school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash this morning.
The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 64 East, involving four vehicles, according to Smith County Constable Pct. 4 Josh Joplin.
Joplin said there were minor injuries, but no students were hurt in the crash.
Bus No. 29 was at a stopping point at the Pine Haven Mobile Home Park when a vehicle traveling westbound rear-ended the bus.
At the time of the crash, students had already entered the bus and were all safely seated.
"The bus’s indicator ‘stop’ sign and flashers on the bus were still on when the impact occurred," Chapel Hill ISD said in a statement. "First responders arrived at the scene and assisted all parties."
One adult and 18 students were inside the bus.
According to the Chapel Hill ISD Transportation Department, the families of the students have been informed of the incident.