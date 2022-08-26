Chapel Hill ISD and community members paid a moving tribute to fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos at Friday’s night game.
Prior to Chapel Hill’s season-opening home game against Gilmer, a special ceremony was held, followed by a student-led prayer and a moment of silence for the Chapel Hill alumnus.
Uniformed officials from several agencies including Smith County Sheriff’s Office, City of Tyler Fire and Police, Chapel Hill Fire Department, CHISD Police Department, Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department, EMTs, and military officials joined the Chapel Hill football team on the sidelines during the tribute in Bustos’ honor.
Bustos, 29, was outside his patrol vehicle working a traffic stop just before midnight Aug. 29 with another deputy, Michael Skinner when he was hit by an intoxicated driver, officials said. The patrol vehicle was pulled over with its emergency lights on, and two people were handcuffed in the back of the vehicle.
Bustos was standing several feet behind the patrol vehicle during the stop when he was struck. Bustos, who suffered severe head trauma, died the following morning in intensive care.
Smith County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said Friday’s tribute was especially meaningful to the law enforcement community.
“It certainly means a lot to law enforcement personnel to be able to pay homage to Deputy Bustos as he paid the ultimate sacrifice as a law enforcement professional,” Christian said. “It also gives our law enforcement personnel the opportunity to show Deputy Bustos’ family that we are there for them and will continue to be there for them in the years to come. The Bustos family will forever be a part of the Blue Family and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.”
Christian said Bustos was committed to his work and maintained core values.
“Deputy Lorenzo Bustos took his oath of office to heart. He was a committed professional who adhered to our core values of honor, integrity, professionalism, excellence, fairness and trust,” he said. “Deputy Bustos had set a goal at an early age of being a law enforcement officer and he lived a life above reproach to maintain these values and accomplish his goals.”
Ruby Richardson was Bustos’ counselor his last two years at Chapel Hill High School before he graduated. Bustos had dreamed of being in law enforcement, and it had been a goal of his for years, Richardson told the Tyler Morning Telegraph in a previous interview.
Bustos was a family man, Smith said.
“Deputy Bustos loved his family dearly. His wife and children will continue to experience this unimaginable void in their lives. We ask that everyone continue to keep the Bustos family in their thoughts and prayers,” Christian said.
Former teacher Tracy Steele, who taught Bustos biology his freshman year, remembered Bustos as a good kid.
“He was a kind and respectable student; always smiling,” Steele said. “I taught and coached his wife, Gloria, also. They built a beautiful life and family together.”
Following the ceremony, the district shared information regarding Smith County’s bracelet fundraiser benefiting the Bustos family.
The blue and black bracelets are made of synthetic fiber with a golden plaque in the center with Bustos’ name, unit number, end of watch date and the sheriff’s office initials. Each bracelet costs $20 and all proceeds will be donated to the deputy’s family.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said an anonymous donor from Tyler donated the money to buy the materials and an anonymous manufacturer gave them to the sheriff’s office.