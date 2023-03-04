At Chapel Hill High School, fathers — and father figures — joined their kids for the inaugural Donuts with Dad event.
As part of the invitation that was extended to parents and students of both Chapel Hill High School and Chapel Hill Junior High School, dads and father figures listened to a short presentation from Chapel Hill ISD superintendent Lamond Dean, to educate them about the $113,920,000 school bond that was approved by the Chapel Hill school board at the special board meeting last month.
The objective of the presentation was to provide the parents facts of the bond, said Director of Communications for Chapel Hill ISD, Belén Casillas.
The main highlight of the breakfast meet was to introduce a new initiative, All Pro Dad, a program selected by CHISD Parent and Engagement Program.
“We had many parents voice their feelings about not having as strong of a connection with the campuses and district,” said Reginal McGowen, assistant principal of Chapel Hill Junior High School.
The CHISD Parent and Engagement Program selects an engagement group for volunteering opportunities and All Pro Dad was introduced as the newest initiative.
All Pro Dad is a Family First program, aimed to provide stronger connections in father figures in the community.
To demonstrate how such a program would play a role, the superintendent showed a video highlighting Dads on Duty, a program that was enacted at Southwood High School in Louisiana after a fight broke out between students, resulting in 23 arrests.
“I do want to point out that this does not happen in any of our schools,” Dean clarified.
The video stated that since the initiative, there had been no fights at the school, as the purpose of Dads on Duty was to spread positivity and keep the peace in the halls.
The objective of All Pro Dads, a similar initiative to Dads on Duty, is to provide community support to those who need it, especially for those who do not have a father figure.
Even though the focus is primarily on dads and fatherhood, the program is meant to be inclusive to father figures.
“We don’t want to limit it to just dads,” McGowen said. “This is for any adult, guardian or father figure.”
“This is something that is absolutely needed in the community,” said Lowell Kissam, one of the fathers present at the breakfast with his daughter, Gabby.
“I think it’s a cool idea,” she added. “It’s a good way to bring kids and parents together.”