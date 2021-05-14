A Chapel Hill High School junior has died after succumbing to her injuries from a wreck on prom night.
Superintendent Lamond Dean said on Friday that Alexandra Rondan, 17, passed away Friday. He said she was involved in a "terrible and unfortunate accident" on prom night and was unable to recover from her injuries.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh confirmed Rondan was involved in a wreck on the evening of May 1 on South Broadway Avenue near The Village at Cumberland Park.
She was taken to the hospital at the time due to injuries after her vehicle was struck while entering a business, Erbaugh said.
"Rondan was a kind, gentle, young lady and she will be sincerely missed. Every student contributes in no small measure to the community we create here at Chapel Hill ISD," Dean said. "The loss of any student, particularly in such a tragic manner, grievously wounds us all. We know that you all join us in conveying our deepest sorrow, sympathy, and most sincere condolences to her family and friends during this painful time of grief."
Dean assured people that the school district officials care about students and staff feelings and counselors will be available during this time.
"Our district counselors will be available to see students in the counseling center at any time. I encourage you to reach out to those who were close to her," he said. "If you know someone in need, please reach out to support and comfort them, and encourage them to speak with someone."
Dean said Chapel Hill ISD will share information, such as funeral arrangements, as her family wishes.
"We are so sorry for this tragic loss to her family, friends, her teachers, and the entire junior class of Chapel Hill ISD," Dean said.