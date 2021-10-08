The Chandler Pow Wow, the town's annual homecoming, is back after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancelation in 2020.
Since 1988, the Pow Wow has drawn thousands of visitors to the Henderson County city.
Each year, the Pow Wow is put on by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and the city. This year, organizers decided to make the theme a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors who have served throughout the pandemic.
The event is held in Winchester Park and features a 1-and-a-half mile parade that begins on Martin Street and ends at the main entrance of the park. This year's parade will be the largest yet, according to the city.
Visitors are encouraged to set up along the parade route early as Martin Street and 315 will be closed at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at 10 a.m.
The event also will feature 75 vendors, lots of food, numerous children's activities, including a greased pig contest, and live entertainment.
Performances by the Brownsboro ISD bands, Golden Girls, Cheerleaders and youth groups will begin at 11 a.m.
The Chandler Historical Society and Public Library will host a story and crafts time at McCain Park on Texas 31 during the Pow Wow.