Sabrina Reynolds believes she could "search a million lifetimes" and never again find someone like her husband, Emanuel.
Emanuel Reynolds, 43, was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was ejected from his motorcycle while traveling eastbound on FM 317 when a car traveling westbound turned left, failing to yield the right-of-way. He was transported to a Tyler hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.
Sabrina Reynolds said her husband impacted not only her and their 2-year-old daughter Ava but countless others “in ways that surprised me.”
He lived his life to the fullest and always made sure to love others and help make their days bright, his wife said.
“He always told me, ‘If something ever happens to me, you just remember I died being happy,’ and that's what he did Sunday,” Sabrina Reynolds said. “I believe he died doing his second love.
“I'll just hope that I'm able to do day to day things because we were inseparable. I want to raise our daughter with the love and the values that he permeated. He just permeated love; it didn’t matter who you were.”
Emanuel Reynolds would wake up happy every day, his wife said. He was always ready to share his happiness and “brightness” with others, she added.
“It didn't matter who you were. If they said, ‘Have a good day,’ he said, ‘No, you have a better one,’ " Sabrina Reynolds said. “He was just that kind of person, and he meant it from his heart.”
People like him are rare, she said: "He was one in a million."
Along with caring for others, Emmanuel Reynolds also loved smoking brisket, his wife said. Together, they formed a passion for cooking and opened Hit the Spot BBQ in Chandler.
At the restaurant, Emanuel Reynolds could always be found making barbecue and talking with customers, his wife said.
Ashlyn Castro worked for Sabrina and Emanuel Reynolds for more than a year.
“He was honestly one of the sweetest people I had ever met," she said. "He was very welcoming to everyone that came in.”
She added that working at Hit the Spot BBQ was one of the best work experiences she has had. Emanuel Reynolds was always open to talk and while he was her boss, treated her like a friend, Castro said.
In her time at the restaurant, she said he never turned people away who were looking for a job or needed help.
Smoking barbecue was a way for Emanuel Reynolds to combine his love of brisket with making people happy, his wife said.
“I’m going to keep running (Hit the Spot BBQ), and that to me is going to be his legacy because we’ll keep doing what he loved to do,” Sabrina Reynolds said.
A memorial service set at 3 p.m. Sunday at the United Methodist Church of Frankston, 110 S. Weldon St.