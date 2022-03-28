CORSICANA – A Chandler man is dead after injuries sustained when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on Sunday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on FM 317, about 5 miles south of Brownsboro in Henderson County, around 2:51 p.m. Sunday.
According to DPS, preliminary investigation shows a sedan was driving westbound on FM 317 as a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on FM 317. For an as of yet unknown reason the driver of the sedan failed to yield right-of-way to the motorcycle by turning left into a private drive. This caused the motorcycle to strike the front right of the sedan. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle into the grassy ditch.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 43 year-old Emanuel Reynolds. He was transported by ambulance to a Tyler hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The driver of the sedan, James Bryant, 62, of Chandler, was not injured.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.