A 20-year-old Chandler man was arrested after a head-on collision that killed a pregnant woman and her boyfriend in Henderson County early Sunday morning.
Brandon Collins was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after his truck travelled into the other side of traffic, striking another vehicle.
The wreck led to the deaths of Leanna Hester, 23, of Chandler, and Blake Stanford, 24, of Chandler. According to family members on social media, Hester was eight months pregnant.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Collins was driving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup south on Farm-to-Market Road 315 while a 2000 Dodge Neon was headed north on the same road. For an unknown reason, Collins crossed into the the northbound lane and hit the Neon head-on. The pickup came to a stop in the east ditch on its side, while the Neon stopped upright in the west ditch.
Hester, the driver of the Neon, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Stanford was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead by hospital staff, DPS said.
Collins was taken to UT Health in Athens with possible injuries, DPS said.
He was later booked into the Henderson County Jail for the intoxication manslaughter charges. He remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing.