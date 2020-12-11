JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held their annual Christmas parade on Thursday where residents gathered along five blocks of Commerce Street downtown to celebrate the holiday season.
This year’s parade theme was "All I Want for Christmas," while the Jacksonville ISD teachers were honored as grand marshal.
“What an honor for our staff to be recognized by the Chamber! Our staff is so very appreciative to have their hard work and dedication to our kids applauded," Jacksonville ISD Public Relations Director Grace Traylor said. “The JISD student groups participating this year have been craving normalcy during these very uncertain times. While we constantly reiterate our COVID protocols, and the students have been incredibly adept at adhering to them, special public events like this mean so much to all ages.”
Despite many surrounding area Christmas parades having been canceled or altered due to the pandemic this year, local businesses were eager to participate.
“With so many things being canceled or changed from years past, spreading holiday cheer even from a distance is good for community spirit," Porter Pharmacy owner Leticia Meeks said. “We felt going forward with the parade was also important to have a sense of normalcy for public mental health.”
More than 50 floats entered the parade competing for most original, best themed, best lighted and most spiritual. Most original went to Alliance Towing while Elijah’s Retreat won best themed, Preferred Equipment won best lighted and It’s Personal led by Billy Bateman honoring Bobby Bateman, won most spiritual.
Jacksonville Chamber President and event organizer Peggy Renfro said she was pleased with the turnout.
“The parade was a huge success; after the year everyone has had it was very heartwarming to see so many smiling faces and children filled with joy,” she said. “Our town needed this.”
Parade Committee Chair Danny Morris echoed those feelings.
“We needed this this parade," he said. "The kids needed this parade. Jacksonville needed this parade.”
Santa Claus concluded the parade, waving to children from the city of Jacksonville Fire Department truck. Other parade participants included the Jacksonville ISD cheerleaders from both the high school and middle school, Cherokee Charmers, Elijah’s Retreat, Trail to Christ Cowboy Church and Hassell Cattle Company, among others. Cub Scout Pack 403 served as Color Guard.