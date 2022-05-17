An event at Tyler Pounds Airport gave children with special needs the opportunity to fly high and become “co-pilots” for the day.
Challenge Air for Kids & Friends returned on Saturday to host Fly Days in Texas. The day, which Challenge Air CEO and Executive Director April Culver said has taken place in Tyler in many years prior, put children in the co-pilot seat of planes taking off from the airport.
“There were 52 kids with special needs that signed up to participate this year,” Culver said. “We have nine pilots who donated their plane, fuel and time to fly these ‘co-pilots’ and their families on a special flight around Tyler.”
Culver said the event has allowed thousands of children to renew their faith in themselves.
“The Challenge Air experience inspires these special children to expand their individual perspectives, renew their faith in themselves and strive to reach for their dreams,” she said. “In the past 28 years, countless events have been held in 34 states nationwide, in which an estimated 39,000 children with special needs and their families have experienced the wonderful freedom of flight.”
Culver said the event, which is provided at no cost to the families, also is a way to encourage community involvement.
“Each fly day provides the participants and their families a worry-free environment in which to share a positive experience that results in family and community bonding. Challenge Air participants have come from athletic groups for special needs children, social service agencies, therapy groups, hospitals and many other organizations that provide help to children with special needs.”
Event chair Kelly Bunger, whose daughter participated in a Fly Day at age 8, said the event became a special part of her life.
“Being the mom of a special needs kid, any time there is an opportunity for her to try something new or accomplish something she previously thought she couldn’t, I’m all in. Opportunities like this can really change a child’s outlook,” Bunger said. “Sitting in the backseat and watching the pilot with his hands up while my daughter is turning a plane is an amazing thing. It’s a good reminder for both of us that she isn’t limited by her disability.”
According to Bunger, everyone involved in the event walks away with a new perspective.
“It is so neat to watch the community come out and support and advocate for the special needs kids in our area,” she said. “It isn’t just awesome for the kids and their families but also every volunteer that is part of the day walks away with a new perspective on our kids. As a mom, there is no greater blessing than watching your child be treated like a rock star.”
Culver said the day was made possible by the generosity of the pilots.
“The pilots are the ones who make the magic happen. Without their commitment to Challenge Air, we simply would not exist. They love to fly and they love to share the experience with these kids and their families,” she said. “It’s a day of magic and memories. Many of these kids and their family members have never flown an airplane. Our motto is ‘If you can fly an airplane, you can do anything.’”