A ceremony Sunday commemorated 100 years since the placement of a sundial at the historical Oakwood Cemetery in Tyler.
The Mary Tyler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which donated the sundial, led the ceremony that preceded the placement of flowers on the graves of six of the chapter’s founding members buried in the cemetery, according to the chapter Regent Joanna Reagan.
“Nothing is really ended until it is forgotten,” Regan said. “Whatever is kept in memory still endures.”
DAR District 6 Director Tamara Moler was guest speaker for the ceremony.
“This chapter’s roots of service go back to the very beginning of its history and are a shining example of the Daughters of the American Revolution and our focus on God, home and country,” Moler said.
The chapter was chartered in 1907 as the Tyler Chapter, a year after Jennie Mae Perry was confirmed its organizing regent, according to texasdar.org. The chapter had twelve charter members. In 1909, the chapter’s name was changed to Mary Tyler in honor of the mother of John Tyler.
During the past 100 years, the chapter’s projects have included annual scholarships, support for the Tyler Literacy Council, the sundial, veterans projects and others, according to history read at the Sunday ceremony by member Paula Patterson.
For more information, visit www.texasdar.org.