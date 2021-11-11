BULLARD — Patriotic songs sung by the East Texas Men in Harmony could be heard Thursday at the American Freedom Museum in Bullard, where a service was held in honor of veterans and those missing or killed in action.
The Veterans Day service was filled with singing, poetry and stories about military members' service.
Special speakers at the event included Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick, Army Veteran First Class Jo Ann Allen and Navy veteran Nancy Martin.
Author, speaker and retired teacher Dona Julian Cassel and student Arianna Payton read their poems about Veterans Day.
Event organizer Kandy Flores said she loves being able to celebrate the people who answered the call to service. Flores was a 1st sergeant in the Army and retired in December after 23 years of service.
“I love celebrating veterans because it's something I’ve experienced, and I know what they went through so I can relate,” she said.
People who qualified and served in the military deserve recognition, Flores said, adding that people who answer the call of service are rare in our country.
Flores said that for everything veterans have done for us, "We can't give enough thank you's and gratitude — there's no way."
A table for service members killed in action or missing in action was set up inside the museum. The table had a white cloth to signify those veterans' pure intentions; a single rose to signify the blood they shed for our country; a slice of lemon to signify their bitter fate; salt to remind us of the tears of families as they wait; an inverted glass because they cannot drink with us today; and an empty chair because they are not here.
Flores said Jan Hommel, director of the American Freedom Museum, was a big part of making Thursday's event possible. The museum is home to a lot of history and a great place to host a veterans event, she added.
Flores said being a veteran who is able to serve other veterans is an honor.
This is the second year for the Veterans Day at Bullard's American Freedom Museum, and Flores said she looks forward to it continuing in coming years.