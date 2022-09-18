Texas Minority Coalition is hosting a celebration of Constitution Week on Tuesday in downtown Tyler.
The free event will include musical entertainment by the Class Reunion Quarter, and radio station owner and chairman of the Texas Association of Broadcasters board will speak at the event scheduled 6 to 7 p.m. on the square.
The event serves as a way to commemorate the history, importance and relevance of the Constitution, event organizers said in a statement. Constitution Week. Constitution Week is Sept. 17 through 23.
The mission of Texas Minority Coalition is to unite, educate and inspire all conservative minorities across the state by promoting a message of faith, family and freedom, according to a statement from Grassroots America.