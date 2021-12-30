Numerous activities and events are planned this weekend in the Tyler area to ring in the new year:
First Monday: With January beginning, Canton’s First Monday Trade Days flea market is open again Dec. 30 through Jan. 2. Spend a day shopping and eating at the 5,000 vendor booths. Rain or shine, First Monday is open sun up to sun down. For information, visit www.firstmondaycanton.com .
NYE family fun night at Times Square Grand Slam: Celebrate the new year with family fun at Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler. Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, patrons can get a $100 credit arcade card and unlimited activities including laser tag, ropes course and virtual reality games for $35.
New Years Eve Goat Yoga: Beginning at 1 p.m. Friday at Oh My Goat!, 214 CR 469 in Palestine, enjoy a relaxing New Year's Eve with goat yoga. For information, prices and to register, visit www.ohmygoatyoga.com .
First day hike: Start the new year with exercise at Tyler State Park. From 8:50 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:50 to 4 p.m. Saturday, be a part of the annual First Day Hikes. For the early walk, attendees should meet in front of the Silver Canoe Park Store and are asked to bring sturdy shoes and binoculars for bird watching. For the afternoon walk, meet at the EZ, A, B Loops trailhead and bring water and sturdy shoes. Early reservations are recommended at texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com .
New Year’s Eve Bull Bash and Fireworks: Celebrate New Years Eve by watching bull riding and fireworks at 7 p.m. Friday at the Winnsboro Rodeo Association Arena, 937 Wheeler Drive. For information, visit the Winnsboro Rodeo Association Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WinnsboroRodeo .