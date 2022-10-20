A new face will be on screens across East Texas tonight as CBS19 welcomes its newest evening co-anchor, Brennon Gurley.
Gurley may be new to the station, but the Bullard native isn’t new to the area. After a stint as an anchor and multimedia journalist in Kentucky, Gurley has returned to his hometown and couldn’t be more excited and filled with pride.
“This is home,” said Gurley, who previously worked as a multimedia journalist in Springfield, Missouri, then at KLTV in Tyler for two years before spending another two working as an anchor and reporter in Louisville, Kentucky. “I grew up watching these local stations like CBS19, so this is surreal for me.”
Gurley will be on the nightly news at 6, 6:30 and 10 p.m. alongside co-anchor Marangeli Lopez.
“This is the dream. To grow up watching people like Gillian Sheridan and now to be sitting in their seat, it’s awesome,” Gurley said, reflecting back on a video his parents still have from when he was in middle school. “You see me in front of the camera saying, “Good evening, you’re watching CBS19 news with Brennon Gurley; Gillian Sheridan has the night off.”
“Truly a full-circle moment,” he added.
Gurley, 29, graduated from Arkansas State University in 2015 with a degree in multimedia journalism and a minor in English. In addition to his station work, Gurley also brings experience from an internship with the Dallas Cowboys.
Not only is Gurley excited to get back to his East Texas roots by being close to family and old friends, he’s also excited to reconnect with officials and others in the community that he’s worked with in the past.
He’s looking forward to his first night on air and hopes many viewers will recognize his face, but is also looking to establish a relationship with new viewers.
“Building that trust and connection is so important to me,” Gurley said.
During his career, Gurley has covered a wide range of stories, both on the anchor desk and out in the field. Some of the biggest stories that come to mind include in 2017 when a duck boat capsized in Branson, Missouri, and killed 17 people; and in December 2021 when 77 were killed during a deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky.
“It’s very surreal to cover stories like that,” said Gurley, who recalled spending eight straight hours on the anchor desk informing the community during the tornado tragedy. “To hear and see what’s going on and then to relay it to the viewers and know it’s happening in our backyard, it’s tough, but it’s not a duty I take lightly.”
Another story he covered while working at KLTV was the deadly Onalaska tornado, which earned him and the team an Emmy in 2020.
Gurley has had the opportunity to cover many positive stories as well, like the Kentucky Derby and other stories highlighting the communities in which he has worked.
Gurley has always wanted to be a television news anchor and has a passion for meeting new people and learning about their experiences.
“Everybody has a story – you just have to listen,” Gurley said. “I love getting to connect with people and build those relationships. Another thing I love about journalism is that every day is a new day and a new experience.”
Gurley is looking forward to getting involved in the community through his church, attending community events, and volunteering. Gurley is also excited to show his wife Demi, a Houston native, what East Texas is all about.
In addition to working as an anchor, Gurley will also have the opportunity to get out in the field and report his own stories; mentor reporters; generate story leads and assist in shaping newscasts.
To connect with Gurley, email him at BGurley@cbs19.tv.