According to the report, the home was estimated to be 70 percent damaged by the fire.

 CBS19

WHITEHOUSE — Officials say a fire that killed a dog at a Whitehouse mobile home Wednesday started on the front porch, where a clamp-style heat lamp was being used for outdoor animals.

“When using a clamp-style heating lamp, always make sure it is securely attached and maintain at least 3 feet of clearance from anything that could burn,” Interim Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said.

Read more from our news partners at CBS19.

 
 

