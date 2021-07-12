The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office has determined the cause of the fire at Posados Café in Lindale Sunday was a lightning strike.
After 10 a.m. Sunday, the Lindale, Dixie and Red Springs Fire Departments responded to a fire at the restaurant, located at 3201 S. Main St. in Lindale.
The Lindale Fire Department noticed a fire near the roof of the building, and additional resources were requested from the Mineola Fire Department. The fire was contained in an isolated area and caused minor damage, according to Smith County.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said Monday a lightning strike in the area. caused the fire. Smith County Fire Marshal Deputies Michael Malone and Caitlin Roberson, along with Fire Investigator Travis Johnson, investigated the blaze.
Lindale Police Chief Dan Somes asked for the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office to conduct the investigation.