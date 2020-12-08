The United Methodist Church of Frankston will have a blood drive Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the UMC of Frankston Family Life Center, 161 S. Weldon St. in Frankston. The blood drive will be in the gymnasium, so donors will be more than 10 feet apart.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving. If online access is available they should complete the online questionnaire prior to their appointment via QuickScreen (https://qs.carterbloodcare.org/HOME/INDEX).
Do not attempt to donate if you have been diagnosed with or suspected to have COVID-19 until you have been symptom free for at least 28 days. Individuals, fully-recovered from COVID-19, may be interested in convalescent plasma donations.
To schedule an appointment online go to http://www.carterbloodcare.org or call 903-363-0400.