Families lined up at Bergfeld Park on Friday to take a carriage ride around the Azalea District Trail of Lights.
Hot Springs Carriage Company, a family-owned business out of Hot Springs, Arkansas, will be offering carriage rides every evening through New Year's Eve.
Community members can also take a self-guided walking tour through the historic Azalea District. Homes that participated in decorating for Christmas will be lit up through Jan. 1.
Alisha Abercrombie, who helps her parents manage the business, said being able to offer these rides to the community of Tyler has been very fun and they have been happy to be part of the tradition.
“What I enjoy most about it is getting to see not only the kids, but also the adults' faces light up,” she said.
The carriage rides are a great way to celebrate the holiday season, she said, adding they "bring out the magic of Christmastime." Many people come out to pet the horses and give them treats, take pictures and ride around looking at the lights, Abercrombie said.
Carriage rides are offered every day at 5:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. right behind the playground at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave.
Rides cost $5, $10 or $15 per person, depending on which route through the Trail of Lights is chosen.