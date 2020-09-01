The Carlisle ISD Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of a high school teacher arrested on child pornography charges.
During a meeting Monday evening, the board accepted the resignation of Blake Tyner Harris.
Harris, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of obscene wholesale promotion, according to jail records.
In a statement posted to Facebook on Aug. 20, the school district said an employee was arrested for possession of child pornography, and they will not return to campus.
The board was set to meet Aug. 27 to consider Harris’ employment, but the meeting was rescheduled to Monday.
In the past, Harris was arrested for tampering with a witness on July 8, harassment and disorderly conduct June 22, and theft on April 29, 2019.