More than 160 colorful balloons filled the air as music played at a balloon release on Wednesday morning honoring people who died or are battling cancer in Jacksonville.
The employee action team at Cardinal Health, a medical supply manufacturer, has raised money for almost 10 years to benefit Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society with different events throughout the year.
For the balloon release, team members sold American Cancer Society paper feet for $1 to employees, friends and families. Donors could write the name of the person they wanted to honor with a brief message. The feet were then taped to a wall inside the building to be displayed. On the morning of the event, a balloon was released for each pair of feet that employees sold.
Cardinal Health Employee Action Team Facilitator Rita Hayes said the event was very important to the company.
“It’s for a great cause. We do fundraising year around for Relay. So many of us have been touched by cancer and this helps us to show those that we love some support,” Hayes said.
Kim Herman, American Cancer Society senior development manager for the south region, was in attendance to show her appreciation for Cardinal Health's efforts.
“For me, personally, this event reflects on the dedication Cardinal Health has in the fight against cancer. I know recently they have suffered loss and this is one way for them to show their respect,” Herman said. “Normally when you hear the words ‘Relay for Life’ you think of only a spring event but just like cancer, it doesn’t take a season so we continue to show our support to those facing the challenges of being told they have cancer.”
Herman said this year’s Relay for Life event was revised due to COVID-19, but she was in hopes of returning to their traditional event next year.
“Due to the pandemic, we had to follow safety guidelines and protocols set by the CDC and ACS," she said.
On April 24, Herman said the first Relay Road Trip with pit stops along U.S. Highway 69 from Wells to Jacksonville.
"This was the first time to involve the whole county,” she said. “Hopefully, we will have our traditional event or as close to it on April 23, 2022 with venue location still in the planning stage.”
For more information, visit cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345. Patient Service lines are open 24/7 every day of the year.