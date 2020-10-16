City of Tyler fire officials are investigating a car fire at a residence on Wilson Street that appears to be accidental.
The fire began Friday afternoon at 613 Wilson St. and firefighters extinguished the flames in five to seven minutes.
Randy Lee, deputy fire marshal for the city of Tyler, said the car fire is under investigation but he does not suspect foul play or arson at this time.
Lee said the car owner brought the car to a residence for some mechanical work after water got into the gas tank, but said that mixture wouldn't cause a fire on its own.
Lee said he's leaning toward the jumper battery pack that was in the backseat of the car as a potential cause, but is awaiting further information before he makes a definitive statement.
The car owner, Yolanda Perez, said she's unsure of what happened to cause the fire because she was just trying to get it fixed. Perez said she was still paying for the car, but added she does have insurance.
The fire also charred a tree near the car and a power line, which caused the electric company to cut off the connection temporarily, Lee said.
An engine truck, ladder truck, battalion chief and two investigators responded to the scene, Lee said. After the fire was out, firefighters focused on putting out hotspots and the oil flowing onto the ground from the vehicle.