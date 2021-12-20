An 18-year-old Canton woman is dead after a crash Friday morning in which an official says the driver of another vehicle recognized her and tried to scare her.
Troopers responded to the crash at 10:12 a.m. Friday on FM 1561 about 10 miles south of Canton, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary report shows Alfonso Medina, 17, of Canton was driving a pickup west on FM 1651 when he saw Rachel Ann Raper driving a car toward him. Dark said Medina recognized Raper and went over the center stripe “in attempt to scare her.” Medina’s vehicle struck Raper’s vehicle in the front and left.
Raper was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler where she died from her injuries.
Medina and passenger, 22-year-old Rachel Bice of Canton, were taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. Medina was listed in serious condition, according to Dark. Bice was in stable condition.