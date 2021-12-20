A Canton teen has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal wreck after police say he struck a vehicle while trying to scare a driver he knew.
Victor Alfonso Medina, 17, was charged and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail Monday morning relating to the death of Taylor L. Raper, 18, of Canton.
Raper died in a Friday morning wreck on FM 1561 about 10 miles south of Canton, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary report shows Medina was driving a pickup west on FM 1651 when he saw Raper driving a car toward him. Dark said Medina recognized Raper and went over the center stripe “in (an) attempt to scare her.” DPS said his vehicle struck Raper’s vehicle in the front and left.
After she was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler, Raper later died from her injuries.
Medina was brought into jail Monday around 8:30 a.m. on charges of manslaughter and giving a false statement to law enforcement.
According to the Texas Penal Code, someone commits manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of an individual. The charge is considered a second-degree felony. If convicted, it carries a two to 20 year prison sentence.
On Friday, he and his passenger, 22-year-old Rachel Bice, of Canton, were taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. He was listed in serious condition at the time and Bice was in stable condition, according to Dark.