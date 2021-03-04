A Canton resident won $1 million after purchasing a scratch-off ticket at a local convenience store.
The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that the winner earned the big prize playing the scratch ticket game Mad Money Multiplier. The ticket to play costs $20.
The person bought the ticket at Twin Stop #3, located at 490 W. State Highway 243 in Canton. The winner claimed their prize Feb. 26 and is choosing to remain anonymous, according to the lottery’s announcement.
This win was the fifth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Mad Money Multiplier game, which offers over $100 million in total prizes.
The other winning tickets were sold in Katy (two winners), Forney and Missouri City.
The odds of winning some of kind of prize in this game are one in 2.98, including break-even prizes.