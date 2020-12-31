A Canton man died Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt County.
Anthony Scott Lester, 21, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala westbound on State Highway 64 while the driver of a 2018 Toyota Tundra, lberto Cruz, 37, of Ben Wheeler, was traveling eastbound on the same road.
Lester drove across the center stripe and stuck the Tundra, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
Lester was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Canton.
Cruz taken to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler and later released after treatment. A passenger in the vehicle, Emerlin Morales, 31, of Ben Wheeler, was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in stable condition. A 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were also transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in stable condition, according to DPS.
The crash is under investigation.