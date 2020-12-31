Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.