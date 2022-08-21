It was a "pawty" on Saturday at the Fun Forest Pool and Splashpad in Tyler as dogs enjoyed the water at the first Pawchella.
About 16 dogs and their owners attended the Tyler Parks and Recreation event.
Recreation Manager Kandice Johnson said the event was something her department has wanted to do for a long time and decided to make it happen this year. The goal is to hold Pawchella annually.
Beth and Chris Boone brought their dogs, Copper and Goose, to Fun Forest Pool.
“It's just a chance for the dogs to get out and do something they don't normally get to do,” Chris Boone said. “We don't have a pool at home; we have ponds. So it's a good, controlled environment to get to come play and swim and socialize.”
Beth Boone said it is too hot to go to a normal dog park to let her pets run around, so the fact the city pool was open for them Saturday was a bonus.
Johnson said hosting Pawchella at the pool allowed for the dogs to run around in a controlled environment while still enjoying the water and meeting other pups.
“There's splash pads that you can take your dog to, but to be able to let them like run free is very different than taking them to a park where there's kids trying to play in the splash pad and you have to make sure your dog is it being too rough with other kids,” Johnson said
“It's a great opportunity for them to just come and play in the water, play with other dogs without all the other outside factors that make you nervous.”
Owners were encouraged to dress their pets in their best swimwear. At the end of the event, a best-dressed winner was selected.
Also at the event were vendors including Frios, Fab Furballs, Pineywoods Pets and Doody Calls.