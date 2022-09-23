In an unwavering display of support, the East Texas community continues to show up for Troup High School junior Cooper Reid.
On Thursday evening, community members and supporters filled the top floor of the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage for a candlelight vigil for the football player who suffered a severe head injury during Troup’s homecoming game against Buffalo on Sept. 9.
The vigil was organized by someone close to the family along with members of First Baptist Church of Troup.
The parking garage was chosen as the site for the vigil so family members could attend and watch from the outdoor garden of Ornelas Tower. The garden looks directly down onto the parking garage.
Reid’s older brother Jordan said the tremendous support was a reflection of the impact Reid has had on others.
“Cooper is a very kind, humble young man. This outpouring of love is a reflection of his impact on others and of how great this community truly is,” he said. “He would be embarrassed to be in the spotlight, but incredibly grateful.”
Ashley Thompson, whose son attends Troup Elementary and who is active in the Troup community, said she is humbled by the way the district and its students have responded in support of Reid and his family.
“The students at Troup Elementary have really engaged in praying for Cooper; showing their support by wearing blue, pray for Cooper shirts, and supporting the number 22,” Thompson said. “These kids have really stepped up, they know Cooper and his family need all the love and prayers at this time, and their little hearts are pouring it out for them. It’s humbling.
“All of Troup ISD teachers, coaches, football team, students, and administration continue to remain in our prayers also. They are all true role models and we couldn’t ask for better for our kids at TISD.”
Thompson said the Reid family would be doing the same if the tables were turned.
“The response to Cooper has been amazing,” she said. “The Reids are a Christian, reputable family who would also be doing the same for anyone in the community.”
Close family friend Mandi Braswell, who has helped serve as the family spokesperson to keep the community updated, said the family is doing as well as can be expected.
“They are doing as expected. Both are being strong and focusing all their energy on Cooper and his healing,” Braswell said. “The strength and faith they are showing can only come from God. They are beyond grateful for the unbelievable support and prayer they are receiving.”
Braswell said the vigil was a way to lift Reid up in prayer and bring encouragement and love to his family.
“We are singing songs of praise to Jesus and praying together to lift Cooper up in prayer and praising,” she said. “Our hope and prayer is that we can bring encouragement and love to his family while also praying our hearts out to God for Cooper’s complete healing.”
Last week several communities went "blue for #22" for Reid who wears the number 22 on his football jersey.
As of Thursday afternoon, Reid was continuing to make progress. He was seen by a doctor Thursday morning who has started weaning Reid off his sedation. Reid has been able to open his eyes and keep them open for a short period of time and is responding to stimuli, according to Braswell.
A Cooper Reid Benefit Account has been set up at Austin Bank. Checks can be made out to Susanne Reid, Terry Reid, or Cooper and can be dropped off at any Austin Bank. Check can also be mailed to P.O. Box 428, Troup, Texas 75789 addressed to the Reid family.
A Go Fund Me page has also been set up as a way to support Reid and his family.