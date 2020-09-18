During her lifetime, Louise "Lou" Herrington would meet behind the scenes with Christus Mother Frances Hospital to see how the family could financially help the hospital reach new goals of patient care.
On Thursday, exactly 640 days since her passing, the cancer center on the fifth floor of the new Bradley-Thompson tower was renamed in her honor. According to Dr. Steven Curley, director of Christus Trinity Clinic Cancer Institute, two patients have already received the first-ever clinical trial cancer treatments in the world. Another patient is having major jaw surgery including a new tongue.
They will all enjoy the suites in the new, state-of-the-art Louise Herrington Cancer Center on the fifth floor of the now complete Bradley-Thompson Tower at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Hospital officials say people across Northeast Texas will have unique access to world-class cancer care.
“The opening of the new cancer center is an exciting event,” said Curley. “Moving into this space allows us to provide state-of-the-art, inpatient care for our complex cancer patients.”
Congressman Louie Gohmert, of Tyler said, "This is just fantastic," then joked, "It's an indication government hasn't messed up health care too badly yet."
Gohmert, State Rep. Matt Schaefer, the family of Herrington and many nurses, doctors and hospital employees took part in a ceremony in the outside courtyard on the third floor of the hospital before a tour of the new fifth floor.
"With Christus Trinity Mother Frances, we are so blessed," Gohmert said. "In East Texas, you can bring so many groups together and be a one-stop shop. Look at the health care here. I hear it from East Texans and I hear it from all over the state, 'Look at the great health care we have in Tyler.'"
Hospital officials called Herrington "a philanthropic champion, as her steadfast generosity to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System is a true testament to her passion for improving health care for the people of Northeast Texas."
The new center includes 24 inpatient beds in large, private suites designed to accommodate the patients’ family and care teams. Cancer care requires the help of many people, and the center provides the full scope of care needed; including surgeons, nursing staff, physical therapists and dietitians, as well as medical, radiation, and gynecologic oncologists in collaboration with Texas Oncology.
Hospital officials said the inpatient center is for patients who have had major cancer operations, performed by a distinguished team of Christus Trinity clinic surgeons. It is also a setting for oncology patients who are perhaps getting some type of novel treatment or getting infusion/chemotherapy for an aggressive cancer which requires hospitalization. These patients now have a place with higher acuity nursing, a lower nurse-to-patient ratio, and the latest technology to ensure they get the care and attention they need. In addition to high-end cancer specialists, the center also has a host of acclaimed medical/surgical specialists here to provide care for the patients.
“We can serve patients from across Northeast Texas,” Jason Proctor, ministry president, said. “There are incredible med/radiation oncologists available locally to our patients through our colleagues at Texas Oncology, and patients can get the high-end surgical care here. But if patients have gone through all the standard care and are need of something new like a clinical trial drug, they can now come and get that here at Christus Trinity Mother Frances, as well."
"Cancer care in this day and age is multidisciplinary – no one can fight this disease alone, and we truly work as a team to care for our patients," Proctor added.
Dr. Mark Sanders, the co-founder of Texas Oncology’s Tyler clinic and East Texas regional medical director for Texas Oncology said, “We are proud of the many years of collaboration with our colleagues at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in delivering the full spectrum of leading-edge cancer care to patients in Tyler. From treatment innovations like CAR-T therapy clinical trials, immunotherapies, and high dose rate brachytherapy, patients in Tyler have access to cancer care that enables them to avoid disruptive travel.”
The Herrington family posed for photos in front of the new signs that announce the naming of the floor.
“We simply cannot say thank you enough to the Louise Herrington family for the impact she’s had in our community and the impact that she’s had with our health system. Every single one of us has been impacted, in some way, by cancer. To be able to create a new center a new facility that improves the lives of those patients aligns with our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” said Chris Glenney, senior vice president of group operations.