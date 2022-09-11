Twenty-one years ago, Travis Gladhill, now executive director of CampV in Tyler, saw firsthand the immediate impact of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Gladhill had enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1996 and was at the Pentagon on that Tuesday morning more than two decades ago when two planes crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. He said this past week that on that fateful day he witnessed part of the tragic events with his own eyes.
Gladhill remembers seeing a plane flying right before it crashed into the western side of the Pentagon, becoming the third of four hijacked flights comprising the deadliest act of terrorism ever on American soil.
“People might not remember what they got for Christmas that year or what car they were driving that day, but they will forever remember where they were and what they were doing at the time the attacks happened,” Gladhill said.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks by the three planes and one that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after its passengers — who learned about the other attacks from cellphone calls — worked to overpower the assailants.
In Washington D.C., the crash of American Airlines Flight 77 killed all 64 people on board and 125 people inside the Pentagon, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. After the attack, Gladhill said he spent three days at the Pentagon looking for bodies and body parts.
The experience, he said, was brutal. It made him consider what would be one of the toughest decisions of his life.
“I was looking at potentially getting out of the military after that happened,” Gladhill said.
Instead, Gladhill chose to remain in the military until retirement. His career in the military included eight duty stations and six combat deployments and many distinctions, according to the CampV website.
Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department public information officer, was working as a patrol officer in 2001. This past week, he said at the time of the attacks his brother was at the White House, which was the target of the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania.
“Those who gave their lives to take down the plane saved my brother’s life” Erbaugh said.
That day in 2001 stands out for him “tremendously,” he said, because it makes him reflect on how many people woke up that morning, put on the uniform and never made it home. Erbaugh has been to the 9/11 Memorial in New York City and said it was a moving experience for him and that it “hits you really hard as a police officer.”
When asked what drives police officers to put their life on the line for the safety of others, Erbaugh said it's “an inherent desire to help those in need.”
“It’s a calling,” he said. “We run to the danger without thinking what might happen just to help others and — sometimes — we have to pay the ultimate price.”
The Tyler Police Department each year pays tribute to the 9/11 attacks by doing an informal gathering of the officers scheduled to work on the date, Erbaugh said.
Gladhill said it is important to remember 9/11 because so many first responders lost their lives. He said it is also important to remember that the attacks shifted the lives of servicemen and women who answered the call and went to war for their nation.
“We always have to keep veterans in our hearts because when America is attacked on any front, it's those military men and women that answer the call,” Gladhill said.
CampV was set to honor the people who lost their lives in the 9/11 attack during a remembrance dinner Saturday evening, according to Gladhill.