A Tyler nonprofit that serves veterans celebrated East Texas Giving Day by opening its doors and providing music, refreshments and chair massages.
CampV, Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, hosted an open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday during the annual giving event as organizers hoped to raise $15,000.
The East Texas Communities Foundations organizes the annual 18-hour giving challenge East Texas Giving Day, and this year organizers hoped to raise $3 million for nearly 300 nonprofits across the 32 counties the group serves. Shortly before 3 p.m., more than $1.1 million had been raised, according to easttexasgivingday.org, which tracks the donations.
CampV was one of about 120 Smith County nonprofits participating in this year’s fundraising challenge. On Tuesday afternoon, the nonprofit that offers veterans assistance with benefits, counseling, therapy, employment, housing, transportation and more had raised more than $13,000 toward its goal.
“East Texans have the unique opportunity of directly changing a local veteran’s life by contributing during East Texas Giving Day and supporting CampV," said Travis Gladhill, the organization’s executive director. “By combining military and civilian resources and developing programs specifically targeted to assisting veterans physically, mentally and emotionally, CampV is breaking the mold on how we assist our veterans.”
Donations made to CampV through East Texas Giving Day will go to the program’s direct assistance fund, which provides critical financial assistance to veterans in need of immediate help, according to Gladhill.
This past year, the fund served 59 veterans with a cost of $19,541 and an average of more than $300 per veteran. Money from the fund could include services like $120 for service dog training, $100 for three nights of emergency housing and meals or $50 to feed veterans for a week.
“One of the really exciting things is that this fund also helps pay for our service dog training program that just launched. We just graduated our first class,” Gladhill saud. “And we take a little bit different approach to the service dog training. We are training the owner with the dog in that combined setting, and so far it is looking outstanding. We’ve had a lot of great feedback with this program.”
The open house included music, pizza by Bees Knees Food Truck, shaved ice from Kona Ice, chair massages courtesy of the Stone School of Massage and archery lessons taught by Enable.
For more information, visit campvtyler.org.