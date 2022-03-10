CampV has enlisted the help of dog trainer Judy Parsons to offer a first-of-its-kind service dog training program for veterans across East Texas.
The five-week class, which began last month, meets every Wednesday, and features curriculum based on the skills needed to pass the Public Access Test.
Students are required to keep a training log, and within five weeks they must complete 100 hours of training. At least 30 hours must take place in public environments, according to Parsons.
Parsons, who has more than 25 years of experience as a dog trainer, said CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill approached her regarding adding the class to services offered by the organization.
“Travis Gladhill, the Executive Director for CampV, attended my classes to certify his dog as a Therpet. Travis approached me concerning a need for someone to train and certify dogs for the Public Access Test,” she said.
Parsons said the benefit each veteran receives from a service dog is unique to that specific veteran, depending on need.
“I believe this program creates a bond between the dog and handler by working together and learning new skills together," Parsons said. "The class also shapes owner specific cues for the individual.”
Susan Campbell, co-founder and board chair of CampV, said she feels the class is filling a need within veteran community.
“Service dogs have proven to give comfort, companionship, and pure love. This training was a gap in our community, so we filled it,” she said. “We felt this would happen as we worked with Veteran Service Providers and community partners, gaps would appear that are not being addressed. This training had a high priority.”
Campbell said the class is beneficial on several levels.
“Veterans tend to isolate, not wanting to talk to just anyone. This then exacerbates loneliness and depression,” said Campbell, “Enjoying love and acceptance between a dog and his owner is powerful. They do not have to explain or talk or face any judgment. This reduces stress and anxiety. Plus the classes get them out of isolation, helps connect them to other likeminded folks.”
This week’s class was held at Spring Creek Barbeque and consisted of the class and dogs having a meal at a restaurant.
“During this class we make sure the dogs can politely stay down as the handler's have a meal,” said Parsons. “It exposes them to the new smells and sounds that they will encounter in the daily lives of these veterans.”
Parsons said there are specific requirements that need to be met and a certain level of prior training is required to enter the class.
“It is important to note that dogs must have a very specific level of obedience training before they can participate in the class,” she said.
The fee for the class and test is $125; however, CampV does offer financial assistance to those who qualify.
For more information, call 903-566-1010 or visit www.campvtyler.org.