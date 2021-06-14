Women veterans came together this past weekend to celebrate their military service and the obstacles they had to overcome.
CampV, also known as Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, on Saturday hosted an event celebrating Women Veterans Day at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, located at 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
June 12 has been celebrated as Women Veterans Day in Texas since 2017.
Smith County Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton read a resolution proclaiming June 12 as Women Veterans Day in Smith County. The resolution was approved by the Smith County Commissioners Court on June 8.
She called it a “privilege and an honor” to be with the women veterans Saturday.
LaRhonda Hamilton, a 21-year veteran, served as the mistress of ceremonies for the event. She had the songs of the military branches played to recognize each of the veterans.
“A lot of times we look across the room, and we don’t always know that you’re staring at another female veteran until they’re recognized,” Hamilton said.
Lauri Robertson, who spent 25 years in the U.S. Navy, served as one of the guest speakers and discussed the accomplishments she achieved through hard work in the service.
“We’ve come a long way, lady veterans. I’m a post Vietnam veteran, spent 25 years in the Navy. I retired as an aircraft maintenance officer. So I got to do a lot of things. I did a lot of firsts because there were not a lot of women in my field. I was an aircraft aviation electronics technician,” Robertson said. “I learned very early on that I had to prove myself because you had to be better than the men — 100 times better than the men — in order to earn your way because they weren’t going to respect you whether you did a good job or not.”
In the Navy, she said she taught leadership and management, and when she became an officer the first thing she wanted to do was take care of the troops.
The other speaker Jo Ann Allen said she was honored to have served in the United States Army.
During basic training, she was a platoon guide, where she led 60 women through basic training, at Fort Jackson Columbia, South Carolina. She served at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.
She enlisted at 23 years old when she was a bank teller.
“I was sick and tired of counting everybody’s money every day and being right. I said this is the boringest thing ever,” Allen said. “I want to do something with adventure, and I went to the recruiter’s office and signed up.”
She noted that women veterans have had their “ups and downs,” but they get to make the best of it. She thanked Robertson and the women before her who helped pave the way for the future women military service members.
“I don’t know if I had gone before you if I would’ve been as strong as you. I thank God for you and women just like you have made a difference,” Allen said. “The military helped form the woman that I am today. So many women have sacrificed their lives for freedom. We’ve given and we continue to give when most we’ll never understand the sacrifice. I’m honored to be a veteran.”
Vicki Patzold, chair for the women’s center “Our Place” at CampV, thanked the women for their military service. She encouraged attendees to visit the women’s center dedicated to serving female veterans, military wives and their kids.
A meet and greet will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. CampV is located at 3212 W Front St. in Tyler.