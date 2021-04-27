CAMP V, a one-stop for East Texas veterans, celebrated the opening of its women's center, a place for female veterans, military wives and their kids to have a safe space and relax, on Tuesday afternoon.
The nonprofit, which is also known as Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, hosted a ceremony and open house for its women's center, "Our Place."
Michael Cichowicz, executive director for CAMP V, said the renovated house provides a space for children, a business center, a Zen room for relaxing and an exercise room.
"It's an amazing day. We're glad to be here today, and have it available for female veterans, for spouses, for dependents. And this is a safe place, most importantly for female veterans, military wives and their dependents," he said. "This is going to be a great place for a lot of relationships to be built."
He said CAMP V saw an amazing turnout from the community.
During the ceremony Tuesday, Tyler Mayor Don Warren issued a proclamation declaring April 27, 2021 as "CAMP V, Our Place Day."
"I'm in awe of the support we're receiving, not only from the veterans services organizations, but just the general public," Cichowicz said.
Cichowicz noted that the needs of male and female veterans are different, and the women's center will help meet the needs of all veterans.
"We're inclusive here and we want to be able to meet all the needs for all the veterans and families that have given up so much and sacrificed for us," he said. "By creating this space, we're creating an opportunity to have the female veterans identify Camp V as a place where they feel comfortable going and they can take leadership roles."
U.S. Army veteran Ruth Herron, of Tyler, who has been involved in CAMP V for six months, said resources for female veterans often fall short and she's excited for the new women's center.
"I think it's wonderful what they have to offer. They have someone to help them with their benefits," she said. "They have someone here from the workforce. They have people from Humana. They have many resources I don't know of yet."
Herron said she's grateful for the resources that CAMP V provides in the East Texas area. She noted other places have declined her requests for services in the past.
"This is a stepping stone in the right direction and I'm glad we have it in Tyler, Texas because I never knew of any other resource we had. A lot of it had been out there in Dallas," she said.
Some issues that female veterans face are difficult to talk about, Herron said, but at CAMP V there are people she and others can speak to.
"At least we have people to talk to here. You feel more welcome and at ease because people of the same community, such as the Armed Forces, we share a bond," Herron said. "We have a certain bond that we have together because we go not as one but as a company."
She encouraged people to come to Camp V to learn about the variety of resources.
He added CAMP V offers mental health, employment and insurance resources in one spot through partnerships with the Andrews Center, Texas Veterans Commission, National Alliance on Mental Illness and Humana. The nonprofit also offers a beekeeping program.
Cichowicz said CAMP V and the women's center are places, where relationships can be built.
"If you're looking to come here and just have a cup of coffee and talk with someone that understands your perspective and where you're coming from, we want to build that camaraderie here," he said. "And that is what the women's center is going to be doing for female veterans, military wives and their dependents as well."
CAMP V, located at 3212 W. Front Street in Tyler, is open from Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can visit the women's center by checking in at the main building.
People can learn more about CAMP V and find contact information at campvtyler.org.