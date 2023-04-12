Camp Fannin, a World War II training camp that was located near Tyler, will hold its 80th annual reunion on Friday and Saturday.
Friday events are at the Sleep Inn in Tyler. A memorabilia exhibit of World War II items will be open to the public from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday. The exhibit is free to the public and all are invited to attend.
On Saturday, Rev. Dr. Jack Hetzel, a 101-year-old World War II veteran and current pastor of Faith Community Church in Big Sandy, will be the keynote speaker at the memorial service at 11 a.m. in the President's Event Center in the Center for Rural and Public Health at The University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center.
He will be dressed in his World War II uniform. He will speak on his experiences in World War II and as a church pastor. He will also have a selection of his books and articles available for purchase.
The events will also feature a display of eight vintage military vehicles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday by the Camp Fannin memorial site, in front of the health science center. A laying of a wreath with a 21-gun salute will take place at the Camp Fannin Memorial (weather permitting) at approximately 1 p.m., followed by the playing of “Taps” by a bugler, Reverend Bill Coburn of Dallas.
Call Dr. D. M. Edwards, CFA president, for more information at 903-592-3724.