Camp Fannin Association’s 78th reunion is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24 in Tyler.
Dr. Bill O’Neal, past state historian of Texas, will speak at the memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday in the President’s Event Center on the first floor in the new School of Community and Rural Health Building. He will speak on his book, “East Texas in World War II.”
Although the event is free to the public, seating is limited. E-mail the Camp Fannin Association at campfannintexas@yahoo.com or call 903-592-3724 to preregister. All military veterans and their families are invited.