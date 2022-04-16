The public is invited to honor Camp Fannin and all military veterans at two upcoming events.
The Camp Fannin Association will welcome guests to mingle and view Camp Fannin memorabilia and photographs from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Sleep Inn at 5555 S. Donnybrook Ave., in Tyler. The exhibit will be on display in the hotel's hospitality room.
The next day on Saturday, April 23, the public is invited to a special memorial service at the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center's School of Community and Rural Health at the Health Science Center at the University of Texas at Tyler at 11937 U.S. Highway 271.
Before the memorial service begins, attendees are invited to view a display of antique military vehicles beginning at 10 a.m. lasting until 2 p.m.
The memorial service is slated for 11 a.m. in which Jack Hetzel, World War II veteran, will be dressed in his full uniform to give the invocation.
Hetzel, who turned 100 years old in November, is pastor at Big Sandy United Methodist Church. His 20-year military service began in World War II as a private in the Army Air Corps. He started in England and his unit traveled to Normandy just after D-Day, June 6, 1944, when the Allied forces invaded northern France by landing on the beaches.
The keynote speaker at the service will be UT Tyler professor and renowned speaker and lecturer Dr. James Newsom. He will speak on the economic and cultural impacts of Camp Fannin on East Texas during its operation.
From 1943 to 1946, Camp Fannin served as an Infantry Replacement Training Center that reportedly trained more than 200,000 U.S. soldiers. The UT Health Science Center at Tyler is the site where the camp hospital was located.
On the grounds is a memorial site consisting of a 60-foot diameter circular plaza. Engraved on the plaza area is a large star, with a 5-foot granite marker at each point of the star inscribed with the emblem of one of the five services that existed during WWII; the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines. Outside of the circular plaza are two large granite walls and two flagpoles. At the center of the plaza is a life-size statue of a Camp Fannin trainee in the uniform worn during training.
Also at the service, Tyler High School Junior ROTC Color Guard will present the colors. There will also be special patriotic music by Rev. David Jones.
Following the memorial service will be a ticketed lunch around noon. At 1 p.m., attendees will gather at the site for a wreath-laying. At the conclusion of the service, bugler Rev. Bill Coburn of Dallas will play "Taps."
"We hope the public will come and honor our veterans and Camp Fannin's history," said Dr. D.M. Edwards of the Camp Fannin Association. "We invite everyone and their families to attend, especially our veterans and World War II veterans."
Edwards said the event will be a special tribute to veterans along with the rich history and economical effects the city of Tyler saw during the camp's existence.
To pre-register for the event, call 903-592-3724. Attendees must register by Wednesday, April 20. Those who would like to take part in the ticketed lunch must buy a $15 ticket in advance.
The group is always looking to gather information, artifacts, photos of camp era times, servicemen and women who served at the camp, battalion photos and all memorabilia that relates to WWII.
For additional information, visit campfannin.com and campfannin.net.