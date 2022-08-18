The city of Tyler is urging residents and motorists in the Cambridge Road area to obey all detours and road closures while construction on the improvement project continues.
Contractors are working in the area preparing to install water lines and drainage infrastructure and begin laying the base layer of asphalt.
Cambridge Road is closed from South Broadway Avenue to Bishop Gate Lane. Cambridge from Bishops Gate to Yale Drive is a one-way road for eastbound traffic only.
Detour signs, no left turn signs, road closure signs and a message board are in place to warn motorists.
Through using East Heritage Drive, motorists can safely access the eastern area of the Cambridge Road neighborhoods, Yale Drive, Harvard Drive and the eastbound one-way street at Cambridge, according to the city.
No left turn signs are in place at Cambridge Cove, Cambridge Bend, Wilken Plaza, Potomac Drive, Radcliffe Drive and Southland Drive where motorists cannot safely turn onto the eastbound only lane of Cambridge Road, according to the city. Turning left from Cambridge Road from these streets could result in head-on collisions and crashes with contractors working in the area.
The Cambridge Road improvement project began in January 2021.
The work includes expansion of existing pavement width, addition of a curb and gutter, sidewalks, a new underground storm drain system, installation of a 12-inch water line and other miscellaneous water and sewer system improvements on Cambridge from Broadway Avenue to Jeff Davis Drive.
The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2023.