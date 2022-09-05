LINDALE — The Calvary Commission in Lindale held its annual Labor Day Bash on Monday, bringing the community together for "a lot of laughter and a lot of good times."
“It’s a blast," said Kathy Womack, Labor Day Bash coordinator.
The community event has been put on by the Calvary Commission for about 20 years. Campus Director Jody Fauss said he has seen the event grow through the years.
The gathering usually attracts about 200 people.
Along with a barbecue meal, the event featured a raffle, water slides, dunking booth, petting zoo, fishing, archery, face painting and more.
The Labor Day Bash is a “community event where everyone can enjoy each other's company,” Fauss said. “Each year it’s like a community reunion.”
Fauss said the community of Lindale and East Texas as a whole have helped the Calvary Commission.
This event is something not only for the community to have fun but “the desire for a way to return our gratitude to the community,” he said. “Lindale and East Texas and Tyler have been so good to us.”
The Calvary Commission is a Bible college and celebrated its 45th anniversary this past week. It puts focus on prison ministry, discipleship, ministry training and foreign and domestic missions work.
Having just finished the annual conference, the Labor Day Bash is a way for everyone who was a part of it to relax and have fun, Womack said. Students who graduated during the conference helped run the event.
This is a time for everyone to “enjoy themselves, enjoy the community and just hang out and meet new people when they come,” Womack said.