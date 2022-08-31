East Texas Bible college Calvary Commission will celebrate its 45th anniversary at the annual Breakthrough Prayer and Missions Conference set Thursday through Monday.
The celebration and conference will be held at the Calvary Commission campus, 15983 Bennett Road in Lindale.
Joe Fauss, president and international director of Calvary Commission, said all conference sessions are free and open to the public.
This year's theme is "Show Us Your Glory, Lord," and will focus on times of worship, missionary testimonies, projected prayer, challenging messages and training and equipping for missions.
Calvary Commission was founded in 1977 and has a mission of sharing the message of Jesus Christ through foreign missions, prison ministry and discipleship teaching. The college has missionary bases across the globe.
Bishop Dr. Joab Lohara is set as speaker Sept. 1 during the morning and evening sessions. Lohara is the founder of Calvary Commission - India and AIM AISA. He is also president of the World Conference of Free Methodist Churches, which has a presence in 105 countries.
Each afternoon during the conference from 2 to 4 p.m., two classes will discuss missions and ministry training.
A 7 p.m. celebration is scheduled Thursday through Saturday.
Conference speakers include Don Jonker from Tecumseh, Oklahoma; Leo Miller, former pastor of All Generations Church in Lockhart; and Ken Volkert, former pastor of New Life Christian Center in San Marcos.
While the Calvary Commission's anniversary will be celebrated each day of the conference, the 45 Years of Hope Reunion is scheduled 2 p.m. Sept. 3. The event will feature a banquet at 5:30 p.m. with featured guest speaker Waldy Gonzalez from Cojimar, Cuba.
Alumni and friends from the college's history are set to appear at the reunion.
"Each person who participated in the 45 years had a part in what Calvary Commission is today," Fauss said.
A special Hawaiian-themed "Kids Konference" also is set each evening of the conference led by Jody Fauss and Patsy Milam.
Conference attendees also can attend a Sunday morning service at the Church of Living Hope at 3308 Mineola Highway in Tyler where Lohara will be speaking. Following the service, the conference will return to the Lindale campus for the Calvary Bible Institute graduation.
Joe Fauss will be the graduation ceremony speaker.
Following the conclusion of the conference Monday, attendees are invited to the Labor Day Bar-B-Q Blast at 2 p.m. at the Calvary campus.
Activities will include games, musical and drama presentations, bounce houses, petting zoo, pony rides, fishing tournament and an archery range. The barbecue will be served at 4 p.m. The Labor Day Blast cost is $10 per person or $20 per family.
For information, call (903) 882-5501 or visit calvarycommission.org .