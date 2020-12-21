Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun, current president of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, will become officially president of the newly merged UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center at Tyler.
The UT System Board of Regents voted to formalize the unified institution that will be known as UT Tyler. Calhoun will officially become president of UT Tyler on Jan. 4.
According to a statement from the UT System, UT Tyler and the UT Health Science Center at Tyler are merging to make a single, integrated university to serve the educational, health and economic needs of East Texas.
Calhoun has served as president of UT Health Science Center at Tyler since 2002 and he is chairman of UT Health East Texas, a 10-hospital health system. The intent to name Calhoun the president of the merged UT Tyler was announced in June.
In December, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approved an operational plan to merge the two institutions.
Board Chairman Kevin P. Eltife, a former mayor of Tyler, said the combining of Tyler institutions wouldn't have happened without Calhoun and current UT Tyler President Michael V. Tidwell collaborating together.
“From the beginning, both presidents have been fully committed to the vision to grow the mission and impact of the University of Texas in Tyler,” Eltife said. “Dr. Calhoun and Dr. Tidwell have navigated the process to bring two great institutions together with great focus and collegiality.”
The UT System said this unification of the schools will establish a clear pathway from undergraduate education to graduate and professional programs as well as collaboration among faculty in teaching, research and service.
This year, the Board of Regents has invested in $95 million in new educational and clinical facilities at both UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center at Tyler and announced plans for first medical school in Tyler.
The medical school is still pending authorizations, and the East Texas Medical Center Foundation gave $80 million to fund the medical school.
“Today’s action by the Board of Regents is an exciting milestone in the development of the new, consolidated UT Tyler,” Chancellor James B. Milliken said. “I want to add my thanks to Presidents Calhoun and Tidwell for helping bring us to this important stage, and we all look forward to the transformational impact of the new UT Tyler.”
Under the plan approved by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the UT Health Science Center at Tyler's status as a health-related institution will remain but will administratively become an instructional unit of UT Tyler. Enrollment will be at 10,000 students, more than 400 full-time faculty and about 1,700 health care professionals, researchers and support staff.