Elephants Mac and Emanti, the two biggest boys at the Caldwell Zoo, celebrated their 11th birthday in style on Saturday. The massive duo were treated to a dip in the pool and an elephant-sized birthday cake.
Guests got to enjoy elephant paintings done live by 43-year-old elephant Tanya, special treats in the café and unique elephant-themed gifts.
The birthday boys and half brothers were born in San Diego as part of the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park elephant breeding program.
Caldwell Zoo Brand Director Paul Swen said one reason for the massive celebration was the elephants huge fan base but the two-day birthday event that concludes on Sunday also helped bring awareness to the species.
“The boys had fans in San Diego and when they moved to Tyler, they gained a bunch of new fans as well. So, we’ve decided to celebrate their birthdays here in East Texas,” Swen said. “It’s a great opportunity to share information about elephants and help bring awareness to conservation efforts.”
Swen added the fact the elephants were brothers meant double the fun.
“It’s a celebration of elephants with a spotlight on the brothers. They are so engaging and active. Therefore, we like to create a fun day at the zoo that offers all the guests extra enjoyment,” Swen said.
In addition to Mac and Emanti, the zoo also has 43-year-old Tanya who came to Caldwell Zoo in 1988.
Zoo elephant staff Jesse Santee, who has been with the zoo for 10 years, said Mac and Emanti act just like brothers.
“They tease each other all the time. You can tell immediately that they are siblings,” Santee said. “But, they also definitely have their own personalities. Mac is the more social one. Emanti, not so much.”
The brothers also eat their fair share including a daily meal of two bales of hay, two buckets of grain, and third of produce from a large cooler. When fully grown, they will weigh between 10,000 and 13,000 pounds.
The zoo planned years ahead of time to be ready to receive elephants. The elephant barn was greatly enlarged as was the entire outdoor area. It is one of the most open and natural habitats with plenty of room and large, elephant-sized pool, according to Swen.
Tanya's paintings are sold in the gift shop with 100% of the proceeds going to the International Elephant Foundation.
The celebration will continue Sunday. For more information, visit caldwellzoo.org.