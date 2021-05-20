It was an unexpected but positively surprising day for Caldwell Arts Academy student Yamilet Reyes, who sold a piece of digital art for $200 at Thursday afternoon’s dedication of the school’s new digital art lab.
Parents, teachers, students and representatives from Group M7 Design, a local marketing firm, gathered for the dedication and watched as Reyes was surprised when someone asked to buy her work.
“I was very surprised and shocked. It was one of my favorite pieces and she saw it and enjoyed the colors and I guess she really enjoyed it. She said she really liked the colors and that it would go well in her office, that she’s going to hang it up in her office,” Reyes said.
Reyes said selling her artwork unexpectedly showed her that if she could do that, she can do more in the future, and with better content. Although she doesn’t know what her dream career is, she knows she wants to do something with photography, which she is learning through the digital art lab.
She spent a week perfecting her work, which she called her kaleidoscope project.
“I took a picture of a leaf and I really turned up the saturation, so there was a lot of green and brown in it. I put it together to where it looked like one photo,” Reyes said.
When the buyer handed her the $200, the artistic seventh grader’s jaw dropped as she gasped with excitement and gratitude.
Caldwell Arts Academy’s partnership with Group M7 Design was established in August and provided $60,000 to furnish the digital art lab with 24 virtual desktop computers, 24 drawing tablets and the school’s own server to store each creative digital piece students produce every year.
The partnership between the firm and the school gives students the opportunity to participate in master classes with designers and developers from Group M7 Design to create innovative projects.
Caldwell Arts Academy Principal Bobby Markle said the potential of students is shining at the campus as they’re learning and developing digital art skills including photography, graphic design and experience with a variety of Adobe products.
Markle said last year, students were experiencing computer crashes due to the amount of storage and power required from the desktop programs and storing digital files.
“When I was told that it was going to cost us $45,000, I didn’t know what to do. Being at Caldwell and being here long enough, we’ve built a reputation that I think people want to invest because they can see the outcomes, so finding a company like M7 was a fit,” Markle said.
Markle said Group M7 will soon see the value returned to the company with graphic designers, web editors and professionals the industry needs.
Moving forward, Markle said the hope for future academic years is application, being in front of professionals, such as the master courses, and more application.
“Their artwork is something to be valued. That’s really the vision, is these kids seeing that their art isn’t just singular. The sky’s the limit,” Markle said.
It is not uncommon for a student to sell their artwork when requested by a buyer. When the transaction is done, school administrators are present to facilitate because the student is a child, but Markle said the intellectual property is the students’ right.
Markle said this is something that helps the student learn the business side of their artwork, copyright laws to protect them, negotiations and the value of their time and work.