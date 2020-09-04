BULLARD — Tyler Townley was a decoy to start Friday’s game for Caddo Mills at Bullard, as he flipped a lateral pass to Jason Thomason who found a wide-open Cayden Davis for a 53-yard score.
But the rest of the game belonged to Townley and his six TD’s as Caddo Mills rolled to a 61-7 win over Bullard to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Townley, a senior quarterback, finished the game 10-for-15 passing for 276 yards and three touchdowns and running he had 11 carries for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
At the half, Townley accounted for 422 yards rushing and passing and five touchdowns.
“I came in confident, but the coaches had us ready for the challenge and Bullard played well tonight,” said Townley “But during my scrambles, the wide receivers did a great job with down field blocks.
“At the half, we were surprised with the score, we just wanted to finish the game strong,” Townley added.
Davis, a senior wide receiver, caught two passes for 123 yards, touchdowns of 70 and 53 yards. Gavyn Beane had three catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense for Bullard (1-1), junior linebacker Luke Williams had nine solo tackles while Dylan Lassiter (sack), Connor Carson, Derek Garces, Wyatt McCullough (sack) and Josh Leach all had three stops. The Tyler Morning Telegraph Zone Week 1 Defensive Player of the Week John Engle had five tackles and forced a fumble.
Hunter Wageley had the lone touchdown for Bullard and ran for 27 yards while Landon Wheeler ran for 35 yards. Bullard QB Blake Blain was 4-of-9 passing for 108 yards.
Bullard punter Christian Moore had an outstanding game, drilling punts of 61, 52 and 51 as he averaged 45.1 yards per kick.
Caddo Mills 19 28 7 7 — 61
Bullard 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
CM — Cayden Davis 53 pass from Jason Thomason (2 plays, 55 yards), pass failed, 6-0
CM — Gavyn Beane 66 pass from Tyler Townley (3 plays, 69 yards), run failed, 12-0
CM — Townley 54 run (5 plays, 66 yards), Jonah Rupe kick, 19-0
Second Quarter
CM — Ruiz 70 pass from Townley (2 plays, 76 yards), Rupe kick, 26-0
CM — Townley 65 run (2 plays, 65 yards), Rupe kick, 33-0
CM — Konner Pounds 2 run (6 plays, 57 yards), Rupe kick, 40-0
CM — Townley 11 run (3 plays, 15 yards), Rupe kick, 47-0
Third Quarter
CM — Beane 6 pass from Townley (5 plays, 31 yards), Rupe kick, 54-0
Fourth Quarter
B — Hunter Wageley 1 run (5 plays, 37 yards), Christian Moore kick, 54-7
CM — Jaden Lenamond 48 pass from Callaway (2 plays, 52 yards), Rupe kick, 61-7
CM BUL
First Downs 15 11
Rush-yards 26-204 34-84
Pass-Att-Int 10-16-0 5-16-2
Passing Yrds 357 113
Total Yards 461 197
Penalties 4-35 3-35
Fumbles 1-1 4-4
Punts-Ave. 2-37.0 6-45.1
Total Plays 44 50