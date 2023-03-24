Byers Family Foundation was established in February by long-time community banker and entrepreneur Lewie Byers and his wife, Elaine Byers.
Mr. and Mrs. Byers directed significant proceeds from the $475 million sale of Performance Proppants, a leading producer and seller of frac sand in the Haynesville Basin, to ProFrac Holdings, a NASDAQ-traded company. The Byers’ interest in Performance Proppants was via the founding investment in the company by the Byers Family Partnership, Ltd.
The Mission of the Byers Family Foundation reflects the core values, philosophy, vision and mission of the Byers Family Statement of Mission.
The foundation mission states, “As reflective of the values, mission, and vision of the establishing family members, Byers Family Foundation exists to support and promote philanthropic endeavors which provide community access to educational opportunities, access to healthcare, and benefits human services and arts and culture within our service region.”
The foundation will primarily make grants in Smith and Cherokee counties.
The Foundation Board of Directors includes Brent M. Byers, president; Brandi Regester, treasurer; and Jessica Corley, secretary. Lewie and Elaine Byers are the founding members.
At the foundation’s March board meeting, longtime Tyler nonprofit consultant and philanthropic counsel executive Patrick D. Willis was named executive director. Willis has worked in the nonprofit sector in regional East Texas and beyond for 25 years. Willis will also serve as the foundation’s vice president.
“We are grateful to add Patrick to our Family Foundation Board and are very excited for him to join as executive director. His knowledge and expertise in the nonprofit field is second to none,” said Brent Byers, president. “We look forward to serving the community and value organizations whose mission aligns with ours.”
“We are proud to join the foundation-giving community and look forward to making a direct impact,” Willis added.
An application process is required and nonprofits receiving initial funding for the grant cycle 2023 have been pre-selected by the Foundation Board of Directors. A limited amount of funding will be available for the three remaining grant cycles.
For additional information, grant guidelines, grant deadlines or an application, contact Willis at 903-939-3186.