In appreciation of our veterans, businesses are giving back Wednesday.
CAMP V, the American Freedom Museum and the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum will host an hour-long ceremony at 1051 N. Houston Street in Bullard for veterans beginning at 10 a.m. The event will include patriotic music from East Texas Men in Harmony, a “Taps” tribute, poetry readings and more.
In appreciation for their service, The Porch at ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave. is offering a free hamburger to all Veterans who dine-in on Veterans Day Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas will honor the heroes of our community and country on Veterans Day. The heroes, including veterans, active duty and retired members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserves will be honored with a free medium Blizzard Treat. All Veterans must be in uniform or show valid proof of service (Military ID, Veterans designation on driver’s license, or DD214 paperwork).
Aspen Creek Grill will serve complimentary meals from a special menu to veteran and active-duty military from 11 a.m. to close on Wednesday, in recognition of Veterans Day.
“We are humbled for the opportunity to show our gratitude and appreciation to the brave servicemen and women with a free meal on Veterans Day,” said Bern Rehberg, president of Aspen Creek Grill. “On a day of remembrance, it is our way to commend, celebrate and give back to our heroes.”
The Aspen Creek Grill Veterans Day special menu includes:
• Asiago Chicken Pasta
• Juicy Double Burger
• Crispy Fried Catfish
• Mile High Meatloaf Dinner
• Aspen Classic Salad (with chicken)
• Hawaiian Chicken
Veterans and active-duty military wishing to dine-in or curbside/carryout a complimentary meal at Aspen Creek Gill locations may do so from 11 a.m. to close on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at any of our eight restaurant locations. Military members must show proof of service - military ID cards, Veterans Affairs cards or discharge papers. Regular menu prices apply for all other guests. Guests may check out the website for location information and details. www.aspencreekgrill.com/veterans/
Christus TMF and Christus Trinity Clinic are hosting a drive-thru “Thank You” lunch for veteran patients in the Physicians Parking Lot at the corner of Fleishel and Dawson. The program kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and includes color guard by the high school ROTC programs and a small ceremony featuring local leadership and state representatives.