Julia Bradshaw left the corporate world in 2015 feeling burned out and wanting to use her artistic talents and professional experience to create a job she loved.
When Bradshaw started Good Juju Gourmet Cookies, she was unaware at the time the “good juju” would one day be returned to her and her business.
“It started with custom hand-decorated cookies that stood apart because I crafted recipes for delicious cookies and icing,” Bradshaw said.
In 2017 Bradshaw started working with The Potpourri House to host cookie decorating workshops.
“I began hosting cookie decorating workshops at their beautiful venue in 2017,” she said. “This year we decided to enter into a partnership so they can sell my line of gourmet cookies in their boutique.”
However, business didn’t always come so easy. In 2020, just like so many other family-owned small businesses, Bradshaw was on the brink of shutting down.
“In 2020, during COVID, we were one week away from going out of business,” Bradshaw said. “I had recently opened a studio in Whitehouse and everything was shut down.”
It was at that time Bradshaw received a welcoming call.
“I received an order from UT Health needing 7,000 cookies with a message of appreciation for each doctor and nurse on their staff,” she said. “That order literally kept my doors open.”
Bradshaw said her small business never would have made it without the support of the local community.
“I have found that our community is full of other small business owners who have hearts of gold. We connect, support and encourage each other by way of many networking opportunities,” she said. “That with the continued support of my loyal customer base allows me to continue to grow and thrive in our current economy.”
Bradshaw said although there have been bumps in the road, she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Just like any other job, being a business owner has many challenges – add being a single mother to the mix and it’s daunting at times,” Bradshaw said. “However, at the end of a long day of usually working over 15 hours, I can honestly say it is the most fulfilling thing to be able provide for my little family.”
Bradshaw said she is looking forward to a wonderful, and busy, holiday season.
“I look forward to a very busy holiday season this year with many cookie decorating workshops. This particular part of my business fills my heart so much seeing families and friends gather doing something unique and fun,” she said.
“This year I’m also doing something new by partnering with several local businesses for Pop-Up sales; I’m really excited about this and hope to see many new faces,” Bradshaw added.
Good Juju Gourmet Cookies will hold its next Pop-Up event on Sept. 16 at Solon Douglas & Co.
For more information, visit www.goodjujucookies.com or call 903-216-2226.